NORWICH, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Chenango County Department of Public Health will have a permanent presence at a local fairground.

The Health Department announced on Tuesday their residency in a new formal building space at the Chenango County Fairgrounds. Located at 168 East Main Street in Norwich, next to the Emergency Services Building, the Public Health building will serve as a location for clinics, community education events, and activities.

The Chenango County Public Health staff organized the building project in partnership with a New York State Public Health Corps Program fellow. The health program is committed to building public health capacity in support of COVID-19 vaccination operations and other future public health emergencies. The New York State performance incentive award funds provided funding for the new building which was placed at the fairground on July 17.

Organizations also partnering with the Health Department include Chenango County Agricultural Society, Kaufman Building, and Flemvail Construction LLC. The Health Department is asking those with any questions to contact them at (607)337-1660.