Chenango County distributes all their allocated vaccine

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Chenango County Health Department has administered all of the doses it received from the state.

Earlier this week, it finished distributing its supply of 615 Moderna shots.

The health department began with medical personnel and frontline essential workers in the 1-A and 1-B priority groups, including members of the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office.

It also partnered with Bartle’s Pharmacy in Oxford to distribute 250 doses to those 65 and older.

On Monday, the health department held a clinic at Broad Street Methodist Church to administer the final 220 doses to people 65 and older.