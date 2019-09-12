Chenango County couple accused of child abuse

by: Jim Ehmke

CHENANGO COUNTY N.Y – A Chenango County couple is accused of abusing two children who allegedly had bruises and tape marks on their bodies.

The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 38 year-old Vincent Guglielmo, Junior and 29 year-old Samantha Smith of Plymouth on assault, unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

Police say they were notified by Chenango Memorial Hospital when a 5-year-old boy appeared with serious bruises from head to toe and what appeared to be tape marks on his arms.

Investigators later located a 4-year-old girl with similar injuries.

