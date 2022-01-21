CHENANGO COUNTY – Chenango County no longer wants residents to report their positive home COVID tests.

The county said on Wednesday that residents would no longer need to report the positive result, unless they have a school aged child, in which case the school would need to be notified.

The county said all positive people should enter quarantine on their own and work to notify their close contacts.

It is also recommended that employers do not require their employees to seek out a positive PCR test following a positive home test, as “a positive test is a positive test.”