CHENANGO COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office is looking to sponsor children so they can attend the 2023 New York State Sheriff’s Camp this summer.

The office is looking for children ages 9 thru 12 who won’t have the opportunity to attend a summer camp because of economic reasons.

The camp will be held from Sunday, June 25th, to Saturday, July 1st, on Keuka Lake in Yates County.

According to the official camp website, “The Sheriffs’ Summer Camp includes innovative programming that helps to build our campers’ competence and confidence, while they make new friends and become more aware of their natural and social environments. All children are encouraged, and provided, the opportunity to try new things, such as fishing or sailing, and they thrive in many important ways in this supportive environment.”

Children also participate in flag raisings, sports, water sports, camp fires, and special Sheriff’s demonstrations.

Check out a typical day at camp here.

Parents with interested children can submit an application to smithkr@co.chenango.ny.us by March 10th.

The sheriff’s office has 16 spots to fill. 8 boys and 8 girls.