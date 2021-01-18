Chenango Bridge woman wins free Mirabito gas for a year

CHENANGO BRIDGE, NY – A Chenango Bridge woman won’t have to worry about the price at the pumps after winning free gas for the year.

Just before Christmas, Tammy Conklin was announced as the winner of Mirabito’s Free Gas for a Year contest

Last week at the Kattelville Road location in Chenango Bridge, Conklin received 52 Mirabito gift cards, valued at $50 each.

Contestants were required to take a selfie with a Mirabito M decal on their car and upload it to the company’s app.

Conklin says she was shocked to hear she won, and even called the Mirabito office back to see if it was a prank.