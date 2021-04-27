Chenango Bridge Elementary students help local animal shelters

CHENANGO BRIDGE, NY – Saving animals, serving the community.

That’s the motto of some local students looking to help some dogs and cats in need.

Meredith Baity’s 4th grade class at Chenango Bridge Elementary were inspired to do something to help their community.

After some brainstorming, they settled on an Animal Shelter Donation Drive to benefit the Broome County Humane Society and the Broome County Dog Shelter.

The students called upon everyone in the school which serves grades 3 through 5 to try to donate 1 thousand items.

They include food, toys and other pet-related donations.

“It’s been amazing. They’ve really taken charge. They work as a team together. We talk about classroom community and now we’re talking about building the school community. And with you guys being here as the outside community, that’s even better. So, community being really key in all of this,” says Teacher Meredith Baity.

“Me and my family, we really love animals. We love helping them and they’re really cute,” 4th Grader Ava Priddy said.

The drive began at the start of last week and has already neared 400 donations.

The effort runs through next week with a number of fun animal-themed activities planned for the school over that time.