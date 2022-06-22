NORWICH, NY – Beginning July 1st, the Chenango Arts Council will showcase the works of several talented artists who’ve come from the Chenango County area.

Historian John Antonowicz, who has long collected artifacts from Norwich’s past, is partnering with the arts council to showcase his collection. Pieces of artwork along with depictions of local landmarks will be on display.

“I’ve been collecting for over 15 years,” said Antonowicz. “This seemed like the best way to share it with the community.”

Alecia O’Neill, Chenango Arts Council Executive Director, is excited to reveal this unique collection to the people of Chenango County.

“There are so many interesting and eclectic pieces,” said O’Neill. “It’s such a thrill to be able to display so much from Chenango County’s history with The Arts.”

The exhibit is called “HeART of Norwich” and will hang in the Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries, located on 27 West Main Street in Norwich at the Chenango Arts Council.

The art will be displayed from July 1st through July 29th. The July 1st opening reception, starting at 5:30 p.m., will feature refreshments provided by the Cottage Bakery.

Any questions may be directed to 607-336-2787 or info@chenangoarts,org.