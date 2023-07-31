NORWICH, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Community members will have the opportunity to figure out “whodunnit” at a local murder mystery performance.

On September 23 at 7 p.m., the “Book ‘Em for Murder” Interactive Murder Mystery Fundraiser is being held by Chenango Arts Council. Guests will be able to interact with performers as they play detective in order to solve the crime.

The show is set in 1938, ten years to the day of the Music Hall Murder of Diamond Diana Desmond, who is rumored to haunt the theatre. Her former understudy, Sally Soprano, will read her tell-all manuscript about the unsolved crime and is set to finally reveal who killed Desmond. As all goes wrong, attendees will be able to help get to the bottom of the mystery.

Tickets for the event are $25 each. The Council is also asking for sponsors and is offering three options for those interested in joining. The Edgar Allan Poe level is $100 and gives guests two tickets to the event, two 50/50 raffle tickets, two gift basket raffle tickets, and sponsorship recognition in the event program. For $200, the Agatha Christie level, gives guests four tickets to the event, five 50/50 raffle tickets, five gift basket raffle tickets, and sponsorship recognition in the event program. The Sir Arthur Conan Doyle level, for $300, gives guests six tickets to the event, ten 50/50 raffle tickets, ten gift basket raffle tickets, sponsorship on event advertising, and recognition in the event program.

To register for the fundraiser, visit chenangoarts.org.