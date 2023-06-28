HARPURSVILLE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Animal Adventure Park has expanded its family with the arrival of two cheetahs.

The park welcomed Amiri and Taavi, four-year-old brothers, to their African Animal Trail this Wednesday. The big cats were assigned to the park by the Cheetah Animal Managment Plan (AMP), an organization through the Zoological Association of America.

“We are proud to bring cheetahs to the region through the AMP. This is another opportunity to

exhibit and educate our guests on such a magnificent species,” said Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park. “Animal Adventure Park has been supporting the Cheetah Conservation

Fund (CCF) for years, providing financial resources to their dedicated work in Africa working with

cheetahs and the natural spaces they call home.”

The cheetah exhibit is now open and is open daily from 10am to 5pm. Be sure to also check out the Preserve, the park’s drive-through sister zoo, daily as well.