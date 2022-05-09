(WWTI) — Several varieties of pierogis have been recalled by the Food and Drug Administration.

According to the FDA, Dymski Pierogies dba Grandma’s Cuisine of East Stroudsburg, PA has recalled cheese-filled pierogi products due to an undeclared milk allergen.

Recalled products were sold in 1 pound and 3 pound plastic bags under the brand’s Grandma’s Cuisine, Berant’s Golden Eagle. There were distributed between April 2021 and April 2022.

The FDA said that this recall was issued after it was discovered that the product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not declare milk presence. This poses risks for those with milk allergies or sensitivities.

This recall includes Grandma’s Cuisine pierogi products distributed in Restaurant Depot chains stores and local retail stores in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Bernat branded pierogis distributed in Massachusetts, and Golden Eagle pierogi’s distributed in New Jersey.

The affected products are listed below:

Product Name UPC Code Size/Net weight Grandma’s Cuisine Potato-Cheese Pierogi 7 1375737813 0 3lb /3 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Potato & Cheese Pierogi 8 67355 0030 3 14oz (397 g) /1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Potato & Cheddar Cheese Pierogi 8 67355 00033 4 16 0z (454g) /1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Mini Potato-Cheddar Pierogi 7 05105 70390 9 3lb/3 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Potato-Cheddar-Jalapeno Pierogi 8 67355 00043 3 16 oz (454g) / 1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Potato-Cheddar-Broccoli Pierogi 8 67355 00042 6 16oz (454g) / 1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Potato & American Cheese Pierogi 8 67355 00032 7 16oz (454g) / 1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Sweet Cheese Pierogi 0 67355 00034 5 16oz (454g) / 1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Cheese & Scallion Pierogi 8 67355 00040 2 16oz (454g) / 1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Spinach-Feta Pierogi 8 67355 00037 2 14oz (397g) / 1 dozen Bernat’s Potato & Cheese – 16oz (450g) Bernat’s Sweet Cheese – 16oz (450g) Bernat’s Potato, Cheddar & Broccoli – 16oz (450g) Bernat’s Spinach and Feta Cheese – 16oz (450g) Golden Eagle Potato and Cheese Pierogis 0 94922 10425 0 16oz Golden Eagle Cheese Pierogis – 14 oz Golden Eagle Potato & American Cheese Pierogis 7 05105 70400 5 16 oz Golden Eagle Sweet Cheese Pierogis – 14 oz Golden Eagle Potato & Cheddar Cheese Peirogies – 16 oz (454 g) Golden Eagle Spinach & Feta Pierogis – 16 oz (454g) Golden Eagle Potato & Cheddar Broccoli Peirogies 7 0510570470 8 16oz (454g) Golden Eagle Cheese Scallion Pierogis – 16oz (454g)

As of May 9, no illnesses had been reported on this recall.

Those who purchased Grandma’s Cuisine, Golden Eagle or Bernat’s pierogis are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.