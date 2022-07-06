VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – With the start of the summer, a variety of fruits and vegetables are in season.

Local vendors at the Vestal Farmer’s Market were out selling their produce to the community this morning.

Fruits, vegetables, honey, baked goods and more are being sold weekly on the Parkway in front of the Vestal Library.

Around 28 local business owners have stands set up to market their goods.

Manager of the Vestal Farmers Market Lisa Bloodnick says that most of the produce sold at the market is picked just hours before.

“People have lost touch with what real food tastes like, and your best bet is to get to know your local farmers,” said Bloodnick. “Plus getting to know me or any of us, we can help you really start enjoying cooking again stop relying on fast food and takeout and get back to the basics.”

The market is still located at the Vestal Library in the upper parking lot.

Bloodnick says, We have lost some visibility from the road, but the market is still there and open for business.

The market is being held every Wednesday and Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

For more information, visit their Facebook page at Vestal Farmers’ Market