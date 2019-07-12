Check out the Conklin Fair this Weekend

The Conklin Fair is underway at the fairgrounds on Conklin Road. The 3-day event began yesterday evening with a parade, and runs tonight from 5 to 10 and tomorrow from noon to 11.

The midway has expanded with bigger rides, plus live music and plenty of fair food for sale. New this year, special projections from the LUMA Fest, a silent auction by Parlor City Collectibles and the Conklin Con featuring comic book characters and a costume contest. Fair President Frank Mower says at 48 years, the Conklin Fair has outlasted many other small town festivals. “We’ve expanded and so a lot of people that I see come in aren’t just town people anymore. It’s expanded because you’ve seen so many others close. We’re becoming the fair to go to in Broome County.”

Other activities include an ice cream eating contest, the Edwards Farm animal petting zoo and a punt, pass and kick contest sponsored by the BC Stallions.

Mower says several local service clubs raise money by selling food at the fair. There’s no cost for parking or entering the event. Also, special $20 all-you-can-ride midway bracelets are available tonight from 6 to 10 and tomorrow from 1 to 5 and 6 to 11.

The fair ends tomorrow with a huge fireworks display at 10.