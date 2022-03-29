BINGHAMTON, NY – To celebrate the end of a successful campaign, this organization went on a “tour” throughout the Southern Tier.

The Check Out Hunger campaign has come to an end, and for the first time since 2019 the Food Bank of the Southern Tier brought back the GratiTOUR.

The team at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier visited 14 locations today, bringing balloons, noisemakers, and awards to spotlight the cashiers that brought in the most donations.

President and CEO of the Food Bank, Natasha Thompson says this wouldn’t be possible without the workers and the generosity of the community.

“That’s a trend that we saw throughout COVID. We were able to do what we did during COVID because of the support of the community, people stepping up, people being generous with their time, with their treasure, with their talents. This is just a continuation of that so we are incredibly grateful for the support of the community and helping to make this campaign a success but also supporting our work year round,” says Thompson.

The team at Wegmans in Johnson City was able to bring in a little over $55,000 for the Food Bank.

Thompson adds this Grati-TOUR is a way for the Food Bank to thank all the participating retail stores in person and let them know how much this is appreciated.