BINGHAMTON, NY – The Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s largest community-based fundraiser of the year is back with one popular outlet setting an ambitious goal.

Check Out Hunger began yesterday at Wegmans in Johnson City.

Customers are asked to make donations of 2, 3 or 5 dollars at the cash register.

Last year, the J-C store brought in over$65,000 in contributions.

This year, it’s set a goal of $71,000.

Front End Manager Ben Wilcox says the store tracks how much each cashier initiates and offers incentives.

Plus, there are in-house fundraisers for the employees to participate in.

“50/50 raffles, Super Bowl squares, we do a couple of different things for Valentine’s Day, dinner raffles. So, really we try to pull out all the stops. The whole store, and especially the cashiers who are the face of it, we really try to pull out all the stops for the community,” says Wilcox.

“It’s really important that people understand that the money stays local, it gets to work right away once we receive it, and it does make a big difference in a lot of people’s lives who are facing hunger,” says Strawser.

Last year, the campaign which takes place across the Food Bank’s 6 county region, generated nearly $300,000.

Check Out Hunger at Wegmans runs through March 12th.

The Tops in Owego is also participating through February 12th.

You can also make online donations by going to FoodBankST.org.