Chase Bank comes to the Vestal Plaza

VESTAL, NY – With so many dining options to spend your money at in the Vestal Plaza, it only made sense to add a place to manage your money there as well.

Chase Bank has opened a new location in the plaza between Coldstone Creamery and Colour Hair Salon.

Today marked the first day of the bank being open, with the location being chosen due to it’s proximity to the Binghamton University campus.

Branch Manager Kayla Rother says that while they are there to help college students figure out their banking needs, they also serve the entire community.

According to Rother, people have been very excited about having a Chase Bank in the area, and turned out early and often on day one.

“We actually had customers outside this morning waiting to come in when we opened at 9 A-M. Very exciting to see. I know, over the past few weeks, we’ve been in the branch, and customers were coming over and trying to open the doors. So, it’s very humbling to see the community so excited to have our branch open,” says Rother.

The new Vestal branch re-establishes the Chase name to the Binghamton area after Chase

Manhattan Bank and Chase Lincoln First Bank operated downtown throughout the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s.

The current Chase Bank is open Monday through Friday 9 to 5, and Saturday from 9 to 1.