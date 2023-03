(Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Sunday, March 19th, the Endicott Elks Lodge is hosting a charity cornhole tournament to raise money for local Veterans.

Registration will begin at 11 a.m. and the tournament starts at noon. No partner is necessary.

There will be prizes, raffles, food, and drinks.

The cost is $20 per person, but Veterans play for free.

For more information or to register, contact Pat at 607-321-3552.