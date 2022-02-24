BINGHAMTON, NY – Along with Johnson City, the City of Binghamton has also rescheduled trash pickup for Friday.

Garbage will now be collected on Monday, with residents urged to not bring their bins to the curb until Sunday night.

In addition, Mayor Jared Kraham asks residents to do their part in keeping the roads clear for plows and emergency vehicles and instead use driveways, public garages or City parking lots.

Residents who do park on the street are asked to follow the alternate side parking rules.

Tonight, that would be to park on the even side of the street until 5 pm, and then switch to the odd.

Click here to find a list of exempt streets.