ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Governor Hochul joined Chancellor John King today at his State of the University address.

NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine was there.

At the Albany Capital Center, Governor Kathy Hochul spoke about the importance of SUNY.

{{Hochul}} “SUNY campuses are the engines of social mobility. It unlocks the doors whether you’re starting off at a community college you’re going for higher education going for an advanced degree. We have it all right here and we have the very best.”

She highlighted that $1.4 billion dollars was allocated for SUNY capital projects as well as $163 million dollars for operating funds in the New York State budget.

{{John King}} “We’ve got an opportunity to grow research across our institution in ways that will drive economic development, to strengthen student support like mental health services supports with students with disabilities. This really was a groundbreaking level of investment this year in SUNY.”

Chancellor John King says hiring diverse faculty and incorporating diversity, inclusion, and social Justice content into existing courses is a goal. King also wants to make hands-on learning internships a signature part of the system.

{{King}} “We’re funding 150 research internships, where students will work with faculty members on cutting-edge research with the state operating aid increase, we are making an investment that will allow us to add 1400 more internships and help our campuses think about system wide, how to give every student those experiences.”

And when it comes to jobs after graduation, The governor says companies, such as Micron are choosing to come to New York State because it’s of higher education.

“50,000 jobs that were literally heading to other states and I’ll name it, because I’m proud of this, going to Texas until we convinced them that we could provide the highly educated workforce they need for them to succeed.”

The State of SUNY address celebrated SUNY’s 75th anniversary of educating people here in New York.

Reporting in Albany, I’m Jamie DeLine.