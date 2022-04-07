BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome-Tioga BOCES is being recognized for its culinary program.

The culinary program started an event called “Restaurant Wars.”

Its where the students get into groups, meet with local restaurants and learn from the professionals about what it takes to create a menu-winning item.

The groups make the dishes for the judges to try and hope it makes it on the menu for that specific restaurant.

BOCES board president, Sandy Ruffo, was there to congratulate the program with a banner that reads “Champions of Change.”

Culinary Arts teacher, Jestina Dawson is so proud of everyone.

“This has been an extreme work in the making. I can’t believe this has happened. When Rachel came on board- this is a project that we dreamed of, we built this and built this and worked on this and worked on this,” says Dawson.

Both culinary arts teachers, Jestina and Rachel want to thank any past and future local restaurants that have been or will be apart of this journey in the years to come.