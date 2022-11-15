ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Greater Binghamton Chamber recognized local change-makers at its popular annual Thanksgiving luncheon today.

The lunch, featuring a traditional Thanksgiving meal, was held at The McKinley in Endicott with roughly 500 people in attendance.

The Chamber announced its Fall awards for 2022.

They included Non-Profit Organization of the Year which went to the Children’s Home.

The Home offers 25 different programs geared toward children and families in need, including facilitating 175 adoptions over the past 12 years.

In 2019, the Children’s Home stepped in when the Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome folded and established the Southern Tier Community Center at the facility offering many of the same programs.

Children’s Home CEO George Dermody said, “We are serving more children and families than ever. Those children and families are living throughout Broome County in their own homes and our services and our supports are all designed to strengthen families, strengthen children and families’ futures, and ultimately to strengthen our community.”

Community Advocate of the Year went to Sulaiminah Burns, founder of the Support Black Business 607 Facebook page.

Burns created the page in May 2020 in response to the murder of George Floyd and demands for racial justice.

Burns said those who support Black lives should also support Black livelihoods.

The page has over 7,000 members and she has spotlighted more than 75 local businesses operated by African-Americans.

Burns said those businesses say their revenue has increased by 40 to 100 percent.

“There’s been a lot of new businesses that actually began because they were motivated by the page,” said Burns. “There are people that have expanded their businesses because of the page. Business is booming, it really is.”

The Corporate Citizen Award went to law firm Levene Gouldin and Thompson.

It’s partners and attorneys serve and numerous local boards, volunteer for non-profits and belong to service organizations.

LG and T also hosts a large CHOW distribution day and is the sponsor of the annual Tennis Challenger tournament that is expected to return to Rec Park in Binghamton next year.

Managing Partner at Levene Gouldin & Thompson Scott Kurkoski said, “It’s part of our firm’s culture to give back to our community. So, we ask all of our attorneys and some of our staff as well to do what they can. Because it’s important to give back to the community but the feeling you get back in return is also something that is really good for everyone who’s involved in doing it.”

LoriAnne Welch, Executive Director of the United Way of Broome County, delivered the keynote address.