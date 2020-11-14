Chamber receives grant to help small businesses get additional PPE

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce has received a significant financial grant to help small businesses get additional PPE.

Through a partnership with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, the chamber has received $30,000 in grant money that they used to organize PPE kits for small businesses that are in need of extra equipment.

Chamber President and CEO Stacey Duncan says as COVID cases continue to rise, it’s important to make sure businesses can still operate, and that their employees are protected.

“We continue to see cases of record throughout the United States. But, we’re banding together here in our community. We’re working hard to keep our public safe, to keep our businesses open, and to keep as much normalcy as we can during this unprecedented time,” she says.

The chamber put together 500 kits which include masks, hand sanitizer, and cleaning clothes.