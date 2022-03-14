BINGHAMTON, NY – As state lawmakers negotiate over the budget, which is due at the end of the month, the Greater Binghamton Chamber met with its members to discuss its legislative priorities for the session.

The Legislative Agenda event featured Justin Wilcox, the Executive Director of Upstate United, which advocates in Albany on behalf of the Chamber and other business groups in the state.

Both organizations spoke about common themes, that lower taxes spur economic growth, that over-regulation stymies innovation, that businesses are teammates with government, not opponents, and that our state’s population loss is proof that change is needed.

Wilcox says one major goal is to see the state replenish the unemployment insurance fund.

“We have a $9 billion deficit with that. That is going to fall on the backs of employers if we don’t do something about that. We have a ton of surplus federal funds that we could apply to this and we’re hopeful that the governor and the legislature working together will do that,” says Wilcox.

Wilcox believes there will be bi-partisan support for shoring up the unemployment insurance fund as well as another Upstate United priority: renewing the brownfield cleanup program.

His group also seeks funding for shovel ready projects and small business tax cuts.