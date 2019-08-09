Chamber Job Fair held at SUNY Broome

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Job seekers were at SUNY Broome today looking for the next step in their careers.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber held a Job and Career Fair at the SUNY Broome Ice Center.

Fifty-eight companies were in attendance talking one on one with around 400 individuals exploring different opportunities.

Representatives from Workforce New York and the New York State Department of Labor were also on hand to answer questions.

Chamber Vice President Amy Shaw says job fairs are the best way for people looking for work to learn about their options.

“You have fifty-eight companies in one place so a job seeker is able to network with different companies and talk to them in person. There’s nothing like face to face contact when you’re looking for a job. Most companies have online applications but this really is more personal,” she said.

Admission to the fair was free and all job seekers in attendance were able to submit their resume to an online database that employers in attendance could access.

Shaw says that the Chamber hosts 2 job fairs locally each year.