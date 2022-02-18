Binghamton, NY- This is 1 of a 3 part Community Building Series: State of our Municipalities, according to the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce.

This series will highlight the state of our communities and industries as Broome County continues to experience growth.

Next month will feature the State of our Municipalities including: Broome County, the triple cities: Binghamton, Johnson City and Endicott.

Featured speakers include: Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar, Mayor of Binghamton, Jared Kraham, Mayor of Johnson City, Marty Meaney and Mayor of Endicott, Linda Jackson.

This event is so participants can hear more about the speakers initiatives, where they are going in 2022 and how their development could present new opportunities for other local businesses.

It’s taking place Wednesday, March 16 from 7:30 am to 9 am at the Holiday Inn Binghamton.

For pricing and to register, click here.