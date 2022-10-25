TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Greater Binghamton Chamber introduced a new initiative today with a workshop titled Placemaking 101.

Placemaking involves engaging the public in ways that better utilize public spaces and bring people together.

The goal is to both support and bolster existing initiatives and create new activities that make our community more attractive to those who live here and those who are considering moving here.

The Chamber has created a new position to direct these efforts and hired Jim Reyen.

Reyen is an executive with Johnson Outdoors who is also a longtime community volunteer known for founding and organizing the annual Harper Stantz Rec Park Music Fest.

Reyen says Greater Binghamton has a great foundation to build upon.

“There are some wonderful annual events that are great. But you want these public spaces to be full every week. So, my job is to try to identify these public spaces and make sure there’s activities, if not daily, weekly, monthly quarterly. Just more frequently.”

Reyen says having public input and making sure the placemaking initiatives are sustainable is key.

Today’s workshop featured Placemaking Expert and Vestal native Kady Yellow who currently runs a business improvement district in Jacksonville, Florida.

She spoke about the importance of lively neighborhoods and inviting public spaces.