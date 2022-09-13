BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Despite the end of pandemic stimulus support for the unemployed, thousands of job openings in Greater Binghamton remain unfilled.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce tried to fill those positions last week with its Fall Job and Career Fair.

Held at the Holiday Inn in Binghamton, the fair had more than 55 employers representing manufacturing, healthcare, law firms, non-profits and a variety of service businesses.

Chamber President and CEO Stacey Duncan says current estimates are that there are between 2 and 3 thousand positions available in our area.

She says recent federal labor statistics show that not only has unemployment remained low, but that more people are returning to the labor market as their stimulus savings run out.

“We’re still creating jobs but we did see an uptick in labor force participation. That for us is a key indicator of people getting back to work. This is a great way for us to measure that. We do think that despite continued economic uncertainty, we do think more people are going to be ready to get back into the job market next year.”

Duncan says that with so much of the application process being online these days, it’s still valuable to have face-to-face interactions between job seekers and employers.

The Chamber created an online database of resumes collected that the businesses can access.