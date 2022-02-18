BINGHAMTON, NY – The Greater Binghamton Chamber held its annual Economic Forecast and Building Broome County Awards earlier this week.

CEOs and leaders of companies were present to discuss and learn how local economic growth is going, especially after the pandemic.

Group Vice President for M & T Bank, Peter Kneis, was the keynote speaker and went over how economic activity is being affected by 4 key drivers.

They are labor shortages and wage costs, supply chain issues, pent-up demand and savings, and inflation.

Kneis adds that these can be good problems to have and he believes we are heading in the right direction.

“We see housing prices in Binghamton on the rise, we see economic activity in Binghamton on the rise. We see population growth in Broome County starting to come back. And the changing workforce, this idea of being able to work remotely could be a very positive thing,” says Kneis.

He adds that Binghamton’s private sector job numbers are growing, but are still down from pre-pandemic numbers.

Awards were handed out to individuals for their forward thinking and helping the community grow.

CEO of Goodwill Theater, Naima Kradjian, received an award for her investments positively impacting the quality of life and job growth.

Chairman and Founder of iM3NY, Shailesh Upreti accepted an award for a project that thinks outside the box and is proven to be a leader in innovation.

“As we move forward with projects, public projects take a lot of time. So, when you can celebrate a bench mark and a success and realize the other people are recognizing what you’re doing, it’s really important,” says Kradjian.

“This project has taken a long time and it’s going to be one of the best clean energy region. So, we are really excited that we are charging ahead and full force and a lot of people behind the scenes are working hard almost 24/7 to make it happen,” says Upreti.

Kradjian says lots of exciting stuff is going on at the Goodwill.

Renovations to the historic buildings continue and the popular outdoor tent will be making a comeback this summer.

Upreti says IM3’s lithium ion battery facility in Endicott is about 60 percent complete.

He expects manufacturing to begin by sometime this summer.