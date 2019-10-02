Chamber announces plans for 3rd annual YP Summit

BINGHAMTON – The Greater Binghamton Chamber is looking to nurture the business leaders of the future with an event designed especially for them.

The Chamber announced plans for its 3rd annual Young Professional, or YP, Summit.

It’s a partnership with the local YP Alliance.

The full day gathering features speakers, breakout sessions and a new feature called Conversations with Community Leaders which allows young professionals to sit and talk with elected officials and leaders of local businesses and non-profits.

The event includes two national speakers, Arel Moodie, a motivational speaker and founder of the College Success Program, and Johnny Cupcakes, a fashion entrepreneur with a retail chain of T-shirt stores.

The Chamber’s Chief Administrator Amy Shaw says the event has grown in popularity attracting 200 YP’s in 2017 and 250 last year.

“We want to encourage companies to invest time and resources into these young professionals. They are, in essence, the future leaders of the companies they work for and the future leaders of our community. We want to give them the tools, the resources and the connections to achieve that goal,” she said.

Shaw says the Chamber hopes that local companies will cover the cost of having their employees between the ages of 20 and 40 attend.

The cost is $100 for young professionals, $60 for students, with group discounts and half-day pricing available.

The YP Summit takes place Thursday, October 10th at the Holiday Inn Binghamton.

It begins with breakfast at 8:30 am and finishes at 4:15 pm.