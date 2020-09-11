‘Chalk the Walk and Have the Talk’ raises awareness in honor of World Suicide Prevention Day

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local mental health advocates want people contemplating suicide in our community to be able to look down and see that they are loved and valued.

The Broome County Suicide Awareness For Everyone, or BC-SAFE, coalition has launched the Chalk the Walk and Have the Talk initiative in honor of this week’s World Suicide Prevention Day.

The project encourages organizations and individuals to decorate sidewalks and other pavement with messages and images of hope, resilience, suicide awareness and prevention.

Cara Tilton of the Binghamton Vet Center says she’s seen first-hand the difference reaching out to someone in distress can make.

“Just having that small inkling of care, that somebody in the world cares for them. Which then says to them, ‘Okay, I can ask for help. I can look to somebody for help. There is somebody who cares enough for me that it’s okay for me to stay here and seek the help that I need,'” she said.

The initiative runs through next Friday.

The Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier is offering prizes for photos of drawings posted to its Facebook page.

Categories include Most Thoughtful Message, More Creative and Most Likes on Facebook.

If you or someone you know needs support of help, call the National Suicide Prevntion Lifeline at 800-273-TALK or you can text Got 5 to 741741.