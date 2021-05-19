Chain reaction crash on Route 17 leaves two people seriously injured

TIOGA/CHEMUNG – A chain reaction crash on Route 17 along the Tioga and Chemung County borders yesterday afternoon sent 2 people to the hospital.

New York State Police say that at roughly 3:50 yesterday, an S-U-V driven by 80 year-old Delia McCutcheon was driving in the right lane of 17 East when she struck the guide rail on the right side for an unknown reason.

This caused the vehicle to cross into the left lane where it was hit by a pickup truck and then subsequently T-boned by a tractor trailer.

McCutcheon and her passenger, 79 year-old Harold McCutcheon, were both transported to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre with serious injuries.

The drivers of the pickup and tractor trailer were not injured.