CFJ Elementary receives donation

ENDICOTT, NY – Two men are covering a lot of the money lost after the cancellation of a big golf tournament in Endicott.

CFJ Elementary, just across from the golf course, usually makes $18,000 from parking spot sales from the parking lot, the playground, and elsewhere during the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

With the tournament cancelled, Jeff Whitesel and Eddie Sheehan learned that the school could lose lots of money.

Whitesel reached out to the school and told them they wanted to do something.

This morning, the two decided to make a large donation to the school to cover much of what was lost.

The friends say it’s all for the kids.

“We thought, you know, these kids are important up here. It prompted us to say, ‘you know, thankfully, we have some means, and we were able to make a couple gifts here to the school,” Whitesel says.

“The first thing that caught my attention was, Jeff said they don’t have any money if they don’t have the tournament, and the children won’t be able to do things. I said ‘that’s not going to happen,” said Sheehan.

The check given to the school covers $10,750, well over half of what had been lost.

School officials say this will go to technological upgrades like earbuds for computers, and booster club events.