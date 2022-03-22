TOWN OF DICKINSON – A Chenango Forks student is being recognized for her creativity on the page and in the kitchen.

Senior Kaylee Packer recently won her school’s annual recipe art contest for the illustrations she used in her written recipe for blueberry cookies.

The cookies, which are stuffed with blueberry jam and cream cheese, are a favorite family recipe for Packer.

As part of her win, Packer was invited to do a baking demonstration with Cornell Cooperative Extension Nutrition Educator Ann Supa in the Broome County Regional Farmers Market commercial kitchen.

Packer says she loves baking.

“It is one of my favorite hobbies to do.” Jim asks, “Why?” Kaylee replies, “It calms my stress and it’s just one of my favorite things to do and I just enjoy it.”

Supa joined Packer in making her own version of the blueberry stuffed cookies using less fat and less sugar to see what difference those changes would make.

You can watch their demonstrations on the CCE Broome Nutrition Programs Facebook page.