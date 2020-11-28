CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods steps down after 36 years

BINGHAMTON, NY – The man who has run a Binghamton-founded company is stepping down from his position.

Edward Stack, the CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods, is stepping down from that position after thirty-six years running the company.

Originally founded by his father, Richard, in Binghamton in 1948, Ed and his siblings bought the company from their father in 1984.

There were only two Dick’s Sporting Goods stores when that purchase took place, and Stack has helped expand the brand into a national empire, including being the premiere sponsor of the annual PGA Tour Champions Event at En-Joie Golf Club.