JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A longtime, successful local real estate firm is merging with a larger multi-state agency with a promise to offer better value and more options to its customers.

Century 21 Sbarra has been acquired by Massachusetts-based Century 21 Northeast which has close to 20 offices across New England as well as a significant presence in Florida.

This will be its first location in New York State.

Century 21 Sbarra is headquartered in Johnson City and has additional offices in Greene and Penn Yan, which serves the Finger Lakes region.

It’s operated by Tom and Deb Sbarra. Tom began his real estate career in 1971.

They’ve gotten to know Northeast CEO Jim D’Amico through the Century 21 network and decided the merger would be a great fit.

D’Amico says, “Tom and Deb felt that culture-wise, we were a good fit and I agree. For us, everything is about the culture. The Sbarra’s are a family and they treat their agents and their employees like family. And the D’Amico’s do the same.”

D’Amico says he sees a lot of good value for first-time homebuyers and families in the Greater Binghamton market.

He says one of his strategies for success is helping his agents market themselves effectively.