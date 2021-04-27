Census data will be used to redraw new Congressional boundaries in New York State

ALBANY, NY – New York’s Independent Redistricting Commission is scheduled to meet next Thursday.

As NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca shows us, the Census data will be used to redraw the new Congressional boundaries in the state as well as districts in the State Senate and Assembly.

{{Jennifer Wilson, NY League of Women Voters Deputy Director}} “Initially when we heard we were only losing one seat it was like ‘oh this is great news,’ we thought we were losing two seats, and then to hear that it was just 89 people was so shocking.”

Jennifer Wilson with the League of Women Voters says she believes the pandemic, confusion about the deadline, and the state’s role contributed to the loss.

{{Jennifer Wilson, NY League of Women Voters Deputy Director}} “There was also the issue with the funding and the commission that New York State had put together, this Complete Count Commission that was so late in kind of getting their act together and getting out their information to the public and putting out this funding that was available for organizations and agencies to use.”

{{Andrew Cuomo, Governor}} “Look, you had a lot going on. You had people who were nervous to come forward, right you have undocumented people who were nervous to come forward. I do believe the federal government had a chilling effect.”

During a briefing today Governor Cuomo said the state is looking at legal options when it comes to the Census.

Meanwhile Republicans like Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt have said the loss of seats is due to the state’s taxing and spending.

As for what happens to the federal funding the state receives that’s tied to the census and redistricting Susan Lerner with Common Cause New York says it’s way too early to know.

{{Susan Lerner Common Cause New York}} “The figures that were released yesterday are just the global state figures and the apportionment between the states as to how to divide up the limited number of Congressional seats.”

Lerner says we won’t know until late in the summer where the details of the Census come down, and then it’s possible for the state to start to think about how to redraw the maps.

In Albany, Corina Cappabianca.