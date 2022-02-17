SYRACUSE, NY – One of the most celebrated facets of African-American culture is soul food.

While it has its origins in the South, the cuisine is popular across the country.

NewsChannel 34’s Iris Saint Meran introduces us to 2 Syracuse purveyors with slightly different approaches to America’s iconic comfort food.

For as long as she can remember, Dreamer Glen has been cooking.

“My Granny taught me everything I know about cooking because she loved to do it. That was her thing,” says Dreamer.

Now it’s Dreamer’s thing. She is the owner of Miss Prissy’s in Salt City Market.

Soul Food is her specialty.

“Family, comfort, home, love, peace. You know all those elements coming together. It’s just like one big hug. Soul Food is one big hug. You eat that macaroni and cheese and it’s just like oh gosh. I feel so much better,” says Dreamer.

And the soul doesn’t end at Miss Prissy’s inside Salt City Market.

“So we take this traditional southern green then we’ll elevate it a bit by adding a touch of parmesan cheese to that,” says Sley.

Soulutions was a dream come true for owner Sley Row Mason.

“I define soul food as the food that we cooked in our homes all across America, you know in the urban community. A lot of the food that we cooked came out of necessity,” says Sley.

Family is at the center of it all. And while Dreamer and Sley Row have their own spin as cooks, they agree on what makes soul food feel soulful.

“It takes herbs, seasonings and vegetables, slow roasting processes. So it’s like a labor of love. You just take your time,” says Sley.