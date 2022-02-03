Tonight, we take you to a museum that preserves the history of the civil rights movement in America.

As NewsChannel 34’s Lebron Joseph shows us, the memorial center takes a comprehensive look at the struggle.

This is the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. Dr. King once served as pastor here, in fact, he organized the Montgomery Bus Boycott here back in 1955.

Just beyond the church is the Southern Poverty Law Center and their Civil Rights Memorial.

The legacy of the Civil Rights Movement is what teaches us how we need to go about actually getting the rights that we deserve.

An important soldier in the fight for civil rights has been the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“We are a national civil rights organization. We just celebrated our 50th Anniversary. 50 years, hard to believe right? And we are still doing the work of combating hate, white supremacist organizations, but we are also dealing with issues such as economic justice, children’s rights and systemic racism that continues to impact communities of color,” says Director of the Civil Rights Memorial Center, Tafeni English.

In tribute to 40 martyrs of the movement the space that is the memorial exists.

“Had it not been for the individuals out there on the memorial, who were standing up long before these was an SPLC in 1971, there would be no Southern Poverty Law Center,” says English.

The Civil Rights Memorial Center is an interpretive center that shares that history, hoping to also change the conversation about Blacks in America.

“There’s this narrative here that we are an oppressed, southern entity and that Black People don’t possess power, and we know, in fact, that that’s not true,” says English.

NewsChannel 34 will air a 30 minute special titled Honoring Black History: Mind, Body, Soul twice on Saturday February 26th.

It will broadcast at 1:30 on WIVT, and at 7:30 P-M on WBGH.