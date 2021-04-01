Celebrating 100 years of Endicott Rotary

ENDICOTT, NY – Endicott Rotary is celebrating 100 years of Service above Self.

Today marks 100 years of Endicott Rotary, dating back to the year 1921.

To celebrate, members of the club were in search of a Military Band Organ to be played at the carousels in and around Endicott once again.

Currently only 2 of the 6 carousels in Greater Binghamton have an organ.

The others were replaced by CD players over the years.

Foundation President, Stephan Wasylko, says the club is very pleased to bring the original style of music back to the merry-go-rounds.