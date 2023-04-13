BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The local restaurant scene is showing off its skills this weekend.

Southern Tier Independent Restaurants, or STIR, is hosting its second annual Celebrate Spring Culinary Arts Festival at the SUNY Broome Culinary and Events Center in downtown Binghamton.

14 local eateries are participating with samples from their menus.

Plus there will be demonstrations by local chefs for the audience, information about VINES and a look at the STIR Savor the Flavor Summer Tour video series.

Co-Owner of PS Restaurant and STIR Vice President Sylvana Dodd says the event brings out the camaraderie and the competitiveness in the chefs.

“We are capping this at 200. So, the chefs are able to do a little bit extra and push their game a little bit. A little bit on a competitive note. ‘What’s Rick doing over there at P.S.’s table?’ We really expect some great food.”

The event is sponsored by Visions and IBM and takes place Sunday from 4 to 7.

Tickets are $35, $60 per couple, and can be purchased at STIR-local.com.