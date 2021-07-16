Celebrate Shakespeare in the Garden this Sunday

BINGHAMTON, NY – This Sunday is the 3rd annual Garden Celebration of Shakespeare and the Renaissance Era.

This family-friendly event will feature live music, vendors, local artists, a costume parade, a Maypole dance and much more.

Eve Berman, the coordinator of Much Ado in the Garden says this event is really a way to highlight the beautiful Cutler Botanic Garden.

“I guess my favorite part is watching the public discover and enjoy the garden because that’s really what that’s about. I love seeing the different acts, it’s just great fun,” says Berman.

It takes place from 11 to 3 Sunday, rain or shine.

There will be food, plants, hard cider and more.

Admission is free.

Head over to CCEBroomeCounty.com/events for more information.

