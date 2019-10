October 4th is National Taco Day, and we have some tips for saving while indulging in the long time favorite.

Los Tapatios: The local favorite will have .99 cent tacos all day long today.

Taco Bell: Taco Bell brings back their $5 National Taco Day Gift Set which includes four tacos.

Ortega: The popular taco brand has a printable coupon available to save you $1.00 when purchasing any two products! You can find that here: https://www.ortega.com/