BINGHAMTON, NY – It’s National Library Week and the Broome County Public Library has a variety of events and activities to keep the fun going all week long.

Tonight from 6:30 to 7:30 there will be Group Reiki in the Exhibit Room.

Then, tomorrow, they will host Tech Tuesday in the Library Commons.

On Wednesday, you have plenty of chances to relax and unwind with Chair Yoga from 3:45 to 4:30, followed by Beginner/Advanced Yoga from 5 to 6, and then Coloring Club will meet from 5:30 to 7:30.

Thursday will be the 1st Thursday book club from 6 to 7:30. Friday there will be an Origami Craft Session from 12:00 to 4:00 in the Library Commons.

Finally, on Saturday, there will be an All Ages Game Day in the Decker Room. It begins at 10 until 12, with another session from 12:15 to 2:15 and a final session from 2:30 to 4:30.