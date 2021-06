This undated photo, provided by Animal Adventure Park on Sunday, June 3, 2018, shows a giraffe named April at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y. Park officials said 20-year-old April was euthanized “due to her worsening arthritis.” (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

HARPURSVILLE, NY – Celebrate Father’s Day by taking your dad to Animal Adventure!

Father’s Day is also the World Giraffe Day celebration.

Fathers are treated to free admission when they come with their families.

There’ll also be special giraffe keeper talks and a portion of admissions on Sunday will go toward conservation efforts in the wild.

Animal Adventure is open from 10 AM – 5 PM daily.