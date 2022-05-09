JOHNSON CITY, NY – The Broome County Traffic Safety Program in partnership with Union Volunteer Emergency Squad will be holding a car seat check event at their station in Johnson City located at 875 Riverside Drive, on Wednesday, May 18th from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Most parents are confident that they have correctly installed their child’s car seat, but 59% of the time, the seat has not been installed correctly which is the leading cause of death to children ages 1-13 when involved in car crashes.

This event hosted by the Broome County Traffic Safety Program will provide tips, help and guidance to parents by certified child passenger safety technicians to make sure parents know how to correctly install their child’s safety seat into their car.

Participants that do want to come are asked to bring their child’s safety seat, their child/children, their vehicle and a car seat manual if available.

For more information, you may contact Union Volunteer Emergency squad at 607-754-3414 or the Broome County Traffic Safety Program at 607-778-2807.