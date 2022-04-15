BROOME COUNTY (WIVT) – As COVID cases seem to rise in Broome County, the CDC is recommending additional safety precautions.

On Thursday, Broome and Tioga County went from a “medium” community transmission rate to “high.” Under the high guidance, the CDC highly recommends wearing a mask while indoors in public. Additionally, they say you should stay up to date with your vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms.

This change is due to Broome and Tioga’s increase in case numbers and hospitalizations this week. On Friday, the county is reporting 134 new cases, 677 total cases and 31 hospitalizations.

In order to go back down to medium, the counties would have to free up more hospital beds or stay below 200 new cases per week.

Broome and Tioga join a number of New York counties who were changed to high in recent weeks. They are:

St. Lawrence County

Jefferson County

Lewis County

Wayne County

Oswego County

Onondaga County

Cayuga County

Seneca County