BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County is helping families kickoff the new school year.

The CCE is hosting “We are RootED” on Monday, October 9, a free event part of the organization’s RootED Afterschool program. The program collaborates with the Binghamton City School District to provide resources to students, with an emphasis on STEM.

Present at the event will be several local organizations and businesses who will host games and activities for families to take part in. A light dinner, with complementary ice cream, will also be served.

The event is scheduled to run from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Recreation Park in Binghamton.