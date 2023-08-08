BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Community members will have the chance to connect with local mental and physical health organizations at an empowering new fair coming to the Broome County Regional Famers Market.

On August 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County is hosting a free health and wellness event to promote selfcare in the community. Individuals and families are invited to come learn about the available resources in our area while engaging in a variety of health-related activities.

Local organizations will be available on site to discuss nutrition, fitness, mental health resources, support groups, and more. Throughout the event, guests will be able to explore a lineup of workshops dedicated to mindfulness and mental relaxation. Those in attendance can enjoy a yoga session, crystal bowl sound bath, and an essential oils information class. Additionally, there will be a painting workshop, a succulent potting tutorial, and a financial wellness discussion. To further support the initiative, there will also be opportunities to sample a wide range of healthy food and wellness products.

“We are thrilled to host the Community Health & Wellness Fair,” said Noelle Palmatier, Event Coordinator at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County. “Our aim is to provide a platform that empowers individuals and families to make informed decisions about their health and wellness and bridge the gap between available services, information, and resources and the people of Broome County.”

The event is open to all who wish to attend. For more information on the event, visit ccebroomecounty.com/events.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County is an educational organization dedicated to providing community members with programs and resources to improve their daily living.