CCE Broome helps give students a virtual field trip to Trinity Valley Dairy Farm

BINGHAMTON, NY- Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic many students have missed out on unique experiences to outside of the classroom, such as field trips.

Yesterday, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County helped to give students from Broome, Chenango, and Tioga County a virtual field trip of Trinity Valley Dairy Farm located in Cortland NY.

1,400 elementary students where able to be a part of a farm tour where they got to see how the dairy cows live, alongside all of the equipment and how it is used.

The farm provided classrooms with milk prior to the tour so the students could participate in a toast with farmer Branden to conclude their tour.