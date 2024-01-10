ITHICA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Cayuga Nature Center (CNC)—which cultivates an awareness, appreciation, and responsibility for the natural world through outdoor and environmental education, has made the difficult decision to end its live animal program.

This decision comes after careful consideration of various factors, including the well-being and long-term sustainability of the animals under CNC’s care amid the current financial hardship of the Paleontological Research Institution (PRI), CNC’s parent organization. PRI is facing financial challenges due to delays in receiving major philanthropic gifts totaling several million dollars and has been implementing a strategic downsizing plan to ensure long-term sustainability of the organization.

Since the 1970’s, Cayuga Nature Center has been committed to providing a safe and enriching environment for a diverse range of animals, fostering a connection between our community and the natural world. With a collection of over 70 individual animals at CNC, it is necessary to have multiple full-time staff plus a solid volunteer force to ensure that the best quality care can be given to their animals. In addition to increasing staff costs, other necessary regular expenditures include the costs of food for the animals, veterinary care, enclosure supplies, and habitat renovations. However, without reliable and sustainable funding, maintaining an animal collection of this size while providing high-quality care is impossible.

Shyia Magan, Director of Live Animals at Cayuga Nature Center says “The decision to rehome the animals at CNC considering the financial challenges at PRI is a sad, but easy choice when considering the well-being of our animals. As an animal care professional, giving the best possible life to our animal ambassadors is my priority, and if we are unable to offer that to them, then it is our responsibility to make sure they end up in a place where they can get the care they deserve. To me, animals have always been one of the simplest ways of connecting with the natural world around us, and I can see that every day when visitors interact with our animal ambassadors. The animals are a part of the fabric of what makes the nature center what it is to the community, and seeing that part torn away is difficult, but the nature center still has so much to offer.”

In light of this decision, the staff at the Nature Center have initiated a comprehensive rehoming process to ensure that all animals currently residing at the facility find suitable future homes. PRI understands the importance of responsible animal care and is working closely with regional nature centers, zoos, and wildlife sanctuaries that have experience caring for native animals and can provide a quality of life that equals or exceeds that which they received at CNC. Most of the animals at the Nature Center are regulated through state and federal permits, so—before an animal can go to its new home—approval will need to be received from the relevant agencies. Because of this, some animals may take longer to re-home than others. The goal is to have every animal at CNC re-homed by the end of March, but some may move sooner. A list of where animals will be rehomed to will be regularly updated at www.priweb.org/downsizing.

Even though the live animal program is ending, Cayuga Nature Center remains committed to its core mission of environmental education and conservation. It will continue to offer a range of engaging programs, and educational initiatives that inspire a passion for nature and foster a sense of responsibility toward the environment. The Nature Center grounds, and treehouse will still be open year-round for the public to visit. There are no current plans to reopen the lodge to the public, but educational programming—including Kids Discover the Trail, Schools Out, and summer camps—is scheduled to continue this year. As PRI and CNC adjust to their new staffing levels, other programs and events will resume. PRI is looking for donors, partners, and investors who will help them to continue to keep programming at Cayuga Nature Center. Cayuga Nature Center would like to express gratitude to the community for its longstanding support of the live

animal program. PRI and CNC remain dedicated to providing valuable educational experiences and look forward to exploring new avenues for connecting people with the wonders of the natural world.